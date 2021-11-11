Five injured in Cumilla election violence
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2021 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2021 01:52 PM BdST
Five people have reportedly been injured after a clash between two opposing sides in the Cumilla union council elections.
Groups armed with spears and clubs engaged in the skirmish outside the Ramprashaderchar Government Primary School polling centre at Meghna Upazila’s Chalibhanga Union around 8:15 am, before the start of voting, said M Tanveer Ahmed, deputy superintendent of Cumilla district police.
Among those injured was Humayun Kabir, the rebel Awami League candidate for the Chalibhanga Union’s Ward No. 4 seat. The other victims were not identified.
“Awami League candidate Abdul Latif hired goons from elsewhere to attack me,” Kabir said. “I have been injured. But I am still calling on the administration to ensure the election proceeds fairly.”
Locals say about 25 men who support Awami League candidate Abdur Latif Sarker beat Humayun Kabir outside the Ramprashaderchar Government Primary School polling centre before voting began.
Police did not provide any additional information on the matter.
According to Motiar Rahman, presiding officer at the polling centre, there was unrest around the time polls opened and the two sides clashed.
The situation is currently under control, says Mohammad Golam Mustafa, an executive magistrate with the district administration.
The clash led to a nearly 2-hour halt in voting, but polls opened again around 10:15 am.
The situation is currently under control, said police official Tanveer.
Additional police personnel have been deployed to the area to calm unrest and about 10 spears have been recovered from the scene following the incident, he said.
- Dhaka airport to close every night from Dec for runway repairs
- Kamal defends fuel price hike after criticism
- Daily count: 2 virus deaths, 235 cases
- ‘Worry’ over 2nd phase of union council polls
- Virtual courts can speed up work: chief justice
- 5 dead in Mymensingh road crash
- Bangladesh, France commit to enhance defence cooperation
- France to gift 2m COVID vaccines
- 3 dead as violence erupts during Narsingdi union council election
- France to provide €320 million to assist Bangladesh's COVID battle, development
- Five injured in Cumilla election violence
- Tribunal set for verdict in Raintree hotel rape case
- Candidates held for questioning after Sitakunda election clash
- Second phase of voting underway in 835 union councils
Most Read
- West accuses Belarus of orchestrating migrant crisis at Polish border
- No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- Hindu sect accused of using forced labour at more temples across US
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
- France to gift Bangladesh 2m COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Road crash leaves five dead in Mymensingh
- Hasina seeks more investment from French businesses to double Dhaka-Paris trade
- Mitchell, Neesham lead New Zealand to T20 World Cup final