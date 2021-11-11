Five injured in Cumilla election violence

Groups armed with spears and clubs engaged in the skirmish outside the Ramprashaderchar Government Primary School polling centre at Meghna Upazila’s Chalibhanga Union around 8:15 am, before the start of voting, said M Tanveer Ahmed, deputy superintendent of Cumilla district police.

Among those injured was Humayun Kabir, the rebel Awami League candidate for the Chalibhanga Union’s Ward No. 4 seat. The other victims were not identified.

“Awami League candidate Abdul Latif hired goons from elsewhere to attack me,” Kabir said. “I have been injured. But I am still calling on the administration to ensure the election proceeds fairly.”

Locals say about 25 men who support Awami League candidate Abdur Latif Sarker beat Humayun Kabir outside the Ramprashaderchar Government Primary School polling centre before voting began.

Police did not provide any additional information on the matter.

According to Motiar Rahman, presiding officer at the polling centre, there was unrest around the time polls opened and the two sides clashed.

The situation is currently under control, says Mohammad Golam Mustafa, an executive magistrate with the district administration.

The clash led to a nearly 2-hour halt in voting, but polls opened again around 10:15 am.

The situation is currently under control, said police official Tanveer.

Additional police personnel have been deployed to the area to calm unrest and about 10 spears have been recovered from the scene following the incident, he said.