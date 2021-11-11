Candidates held for questioning after Sitakunda election clash

Police took both of the candidates to the police station ‘for questioning’ after a clash broke out before polls opened on Thursday, said Sitakunda Inspector Sumon Banik.

Supporters of Sonaichari Union Ward No. 2 candidates Mahbub and Forkan confronted each other outside the Ghoramara Government Primary School Polling Centre before voting started, he said.

Both sides then blocked the highway for some time before police removed them.

Police recovered makeshift weapons and bottles containing petrol and other flammable substances outside the polling centre, Inspector Sumon said.

Voting is underway at 39 unions in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, Mirsharai and Fatikchhari upazilas in the second phase of union council elections.