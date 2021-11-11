Candidates held for questioning after Sitakunda election clash
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2021 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2021 11:26 AM BdST
The Dhaka-Chattogram Highway has been blocked following a clash between the supporters of two union council member candidates in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.
Police took both of the candidates to the police station ‘for questioning’ after a clash broke out before polls opened on Thursday, said Sitakunda Inspector Sumon Banik.
Supporters of Sonaichari Union Ward No. 2 candidates Mahbub and Forkan confronted each other outside the Ghoramara Government Primary School Polling Centre before voting started, he said.
Both sides then blocked the highway for some time before police removed them.
Police recovered makeshift weapons and bottles containing petrol and other flammable substances outside the polling centre, Inspector Sumon said.
Voting is underway at 39 unions in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, Mirsharai and Fatikchhari upazilas in the second phase of union council elections.
