Road crash leaves five dead in Mymensingh
Mymensingh correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2021 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2021 04:33 PM BdST
Five people were killed and another injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Mymensingh's Trishal on Wednesday.
The accident took place around 9:15 am at Rampur on the Trishal-Balipara road, said Moyeen Uddin, chief of Trishal Police Station.
The dead were identified as autorickshaw driver Abdus Sattar, 40, Kalimuddin, 60, a resident of Baupur village, Mina Begum, 45, Sohrab Uddin, 50, and Salam Nabi, 35.
The injured person was not immediately identified.
The police officer said a sand-laden truck collided head-on with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Trishal Sadar Upazila.
"Two passengers of the autorickshaw died on the spot. The others were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where three more victims died,” he added.
Police seized the truck, but the driver fled soon after the crash.
- Bangladesh, France commit to enhance defence cooperation
- France to gift 2m COVID vaccines
- BGB tracking truck oil levels to stop smuggling
- Stickers to mark CNG-run buses
- Hasina gets warm reception in Paris
- SK Sinha: from top judge to a convict
- No annual exams for primary students for second year
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison
- Bangladesh, France commit to enhance defence cooperation
- France to gift Bangladesh 2m COVID-19 vaccine doses
- BGB is tracking oil levels on trucks to stop fuel smuggling
- Stickers to mark CNG-run buses not entitled to raise fares
- Macron accords Hasina warm reception at Elysee Palace
- A man of many firsts: SK Sinha's fall from Bangladesh’s top judge to a convict
Most Read
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Bangladesh makes Merck’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir available
- Macron, Hasina discuss Indo-Pacific security in Elysee meeting
- Cost of construction goes through the roof as economy recovers
- A man of many firsts: SK Sinha's fall from Bangladesh’s top judge to a convict
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison over graft case
- Detained Afghan pilots fly out of Tajikistan on US-brokered flight
- Bangladeshi tourists can make 30-day stays in India from Nov 15
- Beximco Pharma starts production of Merck’s COVID pill