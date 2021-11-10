Road crash leaves five dead in Mymensingh

The accident took place around 9:15 am at Rampur on the Trishal-Balipara road, said Moyeen Uddin, chief of Trishal Police Station.

The dead were identified as autorickshaw driver Abdus Sattar, 40, Kalimuddin, 60, a resident of Baupur village, Mina Begum, 45, Sohrab Uddin, 50, and Salam Nabi, 35.

The injured person was not immediately identified.

The police officer said a sand-laden truck collided head-on with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Trishal Sadar Upazila.

"Two passengers of the autorickshaw died on the spot. The others were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where three more victims died,” he added.

Police seized the truck, but the driver fled soon after the crash.