Macron, Hasina discuss Indo-Pacific security in Elysee meeting

"France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all," Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from Macron's office.

France's clout has been compromised in the region after losing out on an Australia submarine contract, the report said.

In September, Australia cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines in a deal with the United States and Britain.

Macron accorded Hasina a warm reception at the Elysee Palace. Hasina called on Macron on the first day of her visit to France after a tour to London and the COP26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow.

The Presidential Guard gave Hasina a guard of honour upon arrival at the palace. Macron received her there.

The two leaders later took part in a photocall before lunch and a meeting.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, the prime minister’s Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Khandaker Mohammad Talha accompanied Hasina.

The Republican Guard later gave Hasina a static guard of honour.

Hasina was scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with her French counterpart Jean Castex in the evening.

The prime minister arrived in Paris at 11:20am local time by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from London. A contingent of 21 guards gave her static guard of honour at the airport as well.

Hasina will join Paris Peace Forum and a ceremony at the UNESCO Headquarters to hand UNESCO-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Award.

She flew to Scotland to attend the UN summit on Oct 31. Hasina joined several events on the sidelines of COP26. She also met the UK’s Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US billionaire Bill Gates.

She left Glasgow for London on Nov 3. The prime minister inaugurated Bangladesh Investment Summit and attended several other events in London. She is scheduled to start for Dhaka from Paris on Nov 13.