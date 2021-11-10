France to gift Bangladesh 2m COVID-19 vaccine doses
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2021 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2021 02:10 PM BdST
The French government will present a gift of 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh.
French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen.
The foreign minister did not say when the doses would arrive.
The prime minister met with the French president at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Tuesday.
Afterwards, Hasina sat for bilateral talks with her French counterpart, Jean Castex.
The two countries signed a letter of intent on defence cooperation in the presence of both prime ministers.
Both countries signalled their interest in further developing the defence and security component of their partnership, according to a statement from Macron’s office.
- BGB is tracking oil levels on trucks to stop fuel smuggling
- Stickers to mark CNG-run buses not entitled to raise fares
- Macron accords Hasina warm reception at Elysee Palace
- A man of many firsts: SK Sinha's fall from Bangladesh’s top judge to a convict
