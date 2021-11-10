France to gift Bangladesh 2m COVID-19 vaccine doses

French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen.

The foreign minister did not say when the doses would arrive.

The prime minister met with the French president at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Hasina sat for bilateral talks with her French counterpart, Jean Castex.

The two countries signed a letter of intent on defence cooperation in the presence of both prime ministers.

Both countries signalled their interest in further developing the defence and security component of their partnership, according to a statement from Macron’s office.