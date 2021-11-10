Finance Minister Kamal defends fuel price hike after criticism

Facing questions at a media briefing after a meeting of cabinet committees on economic affairs and government purchase on Wednesday, Kamal said he believes the fuel price hike was “totally logical”.

“For how long will the government give subsidies? The consumers should share some because the government has to spend after earning,” he said.

The government increased the fuel prices by 23 percent a week ago, citing volatility in the global market and prompting transport owners and workers to enforce a strike.

They called off the strike after the authorities agreed to raise bus and launch fares, and freight charges for trucks. The hikes are affecting the prices of other commodities and business costs as well.

“We cut the prices when they [global prices] fall. And when they increase, we raise the prices. When it is impossible to carry on, we all should bear it,” the finance minister said.

But Ghulam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh or CAB, had questioned the hike in diesel prices, saying that readjusting fuel prices on the basis of a volatile global market repeatedly is “illogical”.

“Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation earned tens of billions of takas by selling oil when the rate was low in the global market. They should be asked what they have done with that money,” he had said.

Questions have also been raised over a 27 percent hike in bus fares for a 23 percent rise in diesel prices.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue pointed out that 40 percent of the cost of bus operation is spent on fuel. It means the fares should have been raised by 10 percent.

When a reporter drew Kamal’s attention to the CPD’s point, he said he would check the issue and come up with an answer in the next briefing.