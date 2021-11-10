BGB is tracking oil levels on trucks to stop fuel smuggling

The BGB took the initiative following reports that freight transport was being used to move diesel from Bangladesh to India, where the price is higher.

Trucks bringing in imported goods from India to Benapole will have their oil levels checked at the border gate, said Mahbub Hossain, a subedar of the Jashore 49th BGB Battalion and Benapole ICP Camp. The fuel level will be checked again after the trucks drop off their cargo and return to the land port.

The new procedure was instituted from Oct 31, the subedar said.

Government ministers had cited oil prices on the international market and oil smuggling to neighbouring countries as justifications for the recent decision to raise the price of fuel.

A ten-wheel truck holds about 450 litres of oil, an official at the Benapole port said. About 400 such trucks come to Benapole each day. As the price of diesel is higher in India, truck drivers from India used their vehicles to smuggle oil across the border.

The price of diesel in India was Rs 102 when the price in Bangladesh was only Tk 65. On Nov 3, Bangladesh raised the price of oil to Tk 80. Around the same time, India reduced its customs duty on diesel, cutting the price to Rs 90.

Despite this, there is still a substantial return per litre if an Indian truck driver crosses the border and returns home with more fuel. Law enforcers say a crime ring has been supplying Indian truck drivers with oil near the Benapole port area.

Around the time the price hike was announced in Bangladesh, media reports said that the home ministry had already sent a letter to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division last month, instructing it to take steps to stop the smuggling of oil. The BGB stepped up its monitoring of the situation following this order.

Security personnel at Benapole have also been told to stay alert on the matter, said Mamun Kabir Tarudfar, the deputy director of the Benapole Port.

Asked if any trucks had been caught smuggling, BGB Habildar Abdul Quddus said:

“We haven’t caught any so far. We are matching the oil levels when they pass through and they show a 2-5 litre decrease.”

“There’s enough oil in our tanks for the job,” said Shahidullah Mandul, an Indian truck driver. “But, if we fall short for any reason, we buy 10-20 litres from here. If we can’t do that, we tell the BSF and arrange for fuel to be sent from across the border.”