BGB is tracking oil levels on trucks to stop fuel smuggling
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2021 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2021 11:41 AM BdST
Border Guard Bangladesh have stepped up their surveillance of vehicles moving through the Benapole Land Port in an attempt to stop the smuggling of fuel across the border.
The BGB took the initiative following reports that freight transport was being used to move diesel from Bangladesh to India, where the price is higher.
Trucks bringing in imported goods from India to Benapole will have their oil levels checked at the border gate, said Mahbub Hossain, a subedar of the Jashore 49th BGB Battalion and Benapole ICP Camp. The fuel level will be checked again after the trucks drop off their cargo and return to the land port.
The new procedure was instituted from Oct 31, the subedar said.
Government ministers had cited oil prices on the international market and oil smuggling to neighbouring countries as justifications for the recent decision to raise the price of fuel.
A ten-wheel truck holds about 450 litres of oil, an official at the Benapole port said. About 400 such trucks come to Benapole each day. As the price of diesel is higher in India, truck drivers from India used their vehicles to smuggle oil across the border.
The price of diesel in India was Rs 102 when the price in Bangladesh was only Tk 65. On Nov 3, Bangladesh raised the price of oil to Tk 80. Around the same time, India reduced its customs duty on diesel, cutting the price to Rs 90.
Despite this, there is still a substantial return per litre if an Indian truck driver crosses the border and returns home with more fuel. Law enforcers say a crime ring has been supplying Indian truck drivers with oil near the Benapole port area.
Around the time the price hike was announced in Bangladesh, media reports said that the home ministry had already sent a letter to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division last month, instructing it to take steps to stop the smuggling of oil. The BGB stepped up its monitoring of the situation following this order.
Security personnel at Benapole have also been told to stay alert on the matter, said Mamun Kabir Tarudfar, the deputy director of the Benapole Port.
Asked if any trucks had been caught smuggling, BGB Habildar Abdul Quddus said:
“We haven’t caught any so far. We are matching the oil levels when they pass through and they show a 2-5 litre decrease.”
“There’s enough oil in our tanks for the job,” said Shahidullah Mandul, an Indian truck driver. “But, if we fall short for any reason, we buy 10-20 litres from here. If we can’t do that, we tell the BSF and arrange for fuel to be sent from across the border.”
- Stickers to mark CNG-run buses
- Hasina gets warm reception in Paris
- SK Sinha: from top judge to a convict
- No annual exams for primary students for second year
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison
- Shakil Ahmed gets bail in a rape case
- Truckers end strike
- Buses charging more than the agreed rate
- Stickers to mark CNG-run buses not entitled to raise fares
- Macron accords Hasina warm reception at Elysee Palace
- A man of many firsts: SK Sinha's fall from Bangladesh’s top judge to a convict
- Fire erupts at crockery warehouse in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- Bangladesh scraps annual exams for primary students for second year in pandemic
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison over graft case
Most Read
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison over graft case
- Beximco Pharma starts production of Merck’s COVID pill
- Bangladeshi tourists can make 30-day stays in India from Nov 15
- Bangladesh makes Merck’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir available
- Macron, Hasina discuss Indo-Pacific security in Elysee meeting
- Cost of construction goes through the roof as economy recovers
- A man of many firsts: SK Sinha's fall from Bangladesh’s top judge to a convict
- COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say