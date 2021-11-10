Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 235 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2021 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2021 06:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered two new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,906.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,571,669 as 235 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 181 infections.
Nationwide, another 271 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,535,661.
As many as 17,987 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.31 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.71 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 251.00 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.06 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Bangladesh, France commit to enhance defence cooperation
- France to gift 2m COVID vaccines
- BGB tracking truck oil levels to stop smuggling
- Stickers to mark CNG-run buses
- Hasina gets warm reception in Paris
- SK Sinha: from top judge to a convict
- No annual exams for primary students for second year
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 235 cases in a day
- ‘Worry’ as EC prepares for the second phase of union council elections
- Virtual courts are the only option to get through backlog, says chief justice
- Road crash leaves five dead in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh, France commit to enhance defence cooperation
- France to gift Bangladesh 2m COVID-19 vaccine doses
Most Read
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Bangladesh makes Merck’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir available
- Macron, Hasina discuss Indo-Pacific security in Elysee meeting
- Cost of construction goes through the roof as economy recovers
- A man of many firsts: SK Sinha's fall from Bangladesh’s top judge to a convict
- Detained Afghan pilots fly out of Tajikistan on US-brokered flight
- West accuses Belarus of orchestrating migrant crisis at Polish border
- BGB is tracking oil levels on trucks to stop fuel smuggling
- France to gift Bangladesh 2m COVID-19 vaccine doses