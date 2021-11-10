Bangladesh, France pledge to enhance defence cooperation

A joint statement from the French president's office said that, during the meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, both sides stated their intent to further the defence and security component of their relationship.

This development would include a focus on training and defence equipment through capacity building and potential technology transfer.

In addition, the nations also agreed to develop their cooperation in other areas including trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, education and cultural exchange.

After visiting Glasgow and London, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Paris on Tuesday and met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. The two leaders also took part in a luncheon together.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and the upgrading of bilateral relations, and major international and regional issues.

They also noted that next year would mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Both sides recalled the historic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Bangladesh acknowledged the valuable support of the government and people of the Republic of France during the 1971 Liberation War.

During her visit to Paris, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also take part in the Paris Peace Forum. She will also attend a number of programmes at UNESCO headquarters, including the distribution of the 'UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' Award for creative economics.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Paris on Nov 13 and arrive in Dhaka the next morning.