Truck-autorickshaw collision kills 2 in Jamalpur
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2021 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:16 PM BdST
Two people have died and another two injured after an autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck in Jamalpur.
The accident took place in the Narikeli area on the Jamalpur-Tangail road in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Jamalpur Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Azizul Haque.
Mintu Miya, 28, and Abul Kalam Azad, 45, both of Jamalpur, died on the spot, the SI said, adding that the injured were admitted to the Jamalpur General Hospital for treatment.
