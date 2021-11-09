Truck-autorickshaw collision kills 2 in Jamalpur

The accident took place in the Narikeli area on the Jamalpur-Tangail road in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Jamalpur Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Azizul Haque.

The autorickshaw was carrying passengers from Jamalpur to Ghatail when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle, SI Azizul said.

Mintu Miya, 28, and Abul Kalam Azad, 45, both of Jamalpur, died on the spot, the SI said, adding that the injured were admitted to the Jamalpur General Hospital for treatment.