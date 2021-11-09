Fire guts melamine crockery warehouse in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2021 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2021 08:10 PM BdST
Nine firefighting units have brought under control a fire at a melamine crockery warehouse on the first floor of a building in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar.
They rushed to the scene after the fire started around 5 pm on Tuesday, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence’s control room said. It took until about 6:45 pm to bring the flames under control.
Mamunur Rashid, an inspector at Chawkbazar Police Station, said huge smoke was billowing from the five-floor building on Jadob Narayan Das Lane.
No casualties were reported immediately.
Abu Sayeed, a shopkeeper in the area, said the entire building, S Nesa Plaza, is used as warehouses for different products.
Ovi Traders’ crockery warehouse is situated on the first floor, according to him.
