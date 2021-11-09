Fire guts melamine crockery warehouse in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar

They rushed to the scene after the fire started around 5 pm on Tuesday, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence’s control room said. It took until about 6:45 pm to bring the flames under control.

Mamunur Rashid, an inspector at Chawkbazar Police Station, said huge smoke was billowing from the five-floor building on Jadob Narayan Das Lane.

No casualties were reported immediately.

Abu Sayeed, a shopkeeper in the area, said the entire building, S Nesa Plaza, is used as warehouses for different products.

Ovi Traders’ crockery warehouse is situated on the first floor, according to him.