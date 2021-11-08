Two brothers hacked to death, 25 others injured in Meherpur election clash

At least 25 others were injured after violence broke out at Dhola Lakshminarayanpur Village on Monday morning, said Rafiul Islam, Meherpur superintendent of police.

The dead have been identified as Zaharul Islam and Saharul Islam.

The two were brought with injuries to the Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where doctor BD Das declared them dead.

The injured have been admitted to Meherpur General Hospital and other hospitals in Kushtia and Rajshahi for treatment.

Clashes broke out between supporters of Ajmain Hossain Tutul and Atiar Rahman, both of whome are contesting a Ward No. 7 member seat, according to locals.

Tutul is the current member from the ward. Both candidates are involved in Awami League politics.

Supporters of the two candidates were arguing over the election, eventually leading to a clash. The two sides attacked each other with sharp weapons and sticks.

“A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village to control the situation. Police are working to arrest the culprits,” said SP Rafiul.

This incident has adversely affected the peaceful atmosphere of the election, said Kathuli Union Parishad Chairman Sajedur Rahman Rana. “It will reduce the enthusiasm of the voters and create fear.”