Three schoolboys die in Tangail motorcycle accident

Ghatail Police Station OC Azharul Islam Sarkar said the accident took place around 10:30 am on Monday in the Dhalapara Chairman Bari intersection area on the Ghatail-Dhalapara Road in the upazila.

All three were students of Class X at Dhalapara SUP High School, said Rahedul Islam, the officer in charge of the Dhalapara Police Outpost in Ghatail.

Dhalapara Union Parishad Chairman Ezaharul Islam Bhuiyan told reporters that the three students had gone out on their motorcycle and were speeding when it veered out of their control and hit a tree.

"The motorcycle was heavily damaged and the three students died on the spot."

The OC said the bodies were handed over to the families.