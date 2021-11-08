RAB arrests four over attack, looting of Hindu temple in Noakhali

They were arrested in Demra, Narayanganj's Bandar Upazila and Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila on Sunday, Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's media wing, told reporters on Monday.

The arrestees have been identified as Monir Hossain alias Rubel, 28, Jakir Hossain alias Rabbi, 20, Md Ripon, 21, and Nazrul Islam alias Sohag, 36.

"The suspects work as drivers and helpers. They are involved in muggings as well," Moin said.

The elite force arrested the four over the attack and vandalism of Sri Sri Radha Madhav Jiu Temple in Begumganj's Choumuhoni on Oct 15. Looted puja items and other valuables were also recovered from their possession.

"Rabbi and Ripon directly took part in the attacks, spurred on by provocative social media posts. Rubel joined the two to loot puja items and other valuables from the temple afterwards. They were planning to sell the stolen valuables," Moin said.

A video of Rubel carrying out the attack in the temple had gone viral on social media.