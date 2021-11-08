Home > Bangladesh

Govt set to meet truckers over transport strike

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Nov 2021 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 05:24 PM BdST

Owners and workers of trucks, covered vans and other freight vehicles are scheduled to meet with the government to discuss a possible end to their ongoing strike.

A meeting has been set between the transport leaders and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Secretariat on Monday night.

The minister is currently in Cox’s Bazar, but will return to Dhaka around 7 pm, said ministry spokesman Md Shareef Mahmud Apu.

The meeting will then be held at the home ministry’s conference room at 8 pm.

On Nov 4, the government raised diesel prices by Tk 15, or 23 percent. Freight transport owners then announced a strike over the price hike.

Bus owners later joined the strike. Bus owners called off the strike on Sunday after the government agreed to raise fixed bus fares.

Freight owners and workers, however, remained on strike, calling for a reversal of the government’s decision to raise the fuel price.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories