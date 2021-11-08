Govt set to meet truckers over transport strike
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2021 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 05:24 PM BdST
Owners and workers of trucks, covered vans and other freight vehicles are scheduled to meet with the government to discuss a possible end to their ongoing strike.
A meeting has been set between the transport leaders and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Secretariat on Monday night.
The minister is currently in Cox’s Bazar, but will return to Dhaka around 7 pm, said ministry spokesman Md Shareef Mahmud Apu.
The meeting will then be held at the home ministry’s conference room at 8 pm.
On Nov 4, the government raised diesel prices by Tk 15, or 23 percent. Freight transport owners then announced a strike over the price hike.
Bus owners later joined the strike. Bus owners called off the strike on Sunday after the government agreed to raise fixed bus fares.
Freight owners and workers, however, remained on strike, calling for a reversal of the government’s decision to raise the fuel price.
- 4 held over anti-Hindu violence in Noakhali
- Court frames charges against photojournalist Kajol in 3 cases
- Customs seizes Tk 35m in gold hidden in juicer
- 3-day commute trouble ends in fare rise
- Truckers decide to continue strike
- No executions before full verdict: SC
- Meeting on launch fares later this afternoon
- Commuters struggle amid transport strike
- Buses are charging more than the agreed increase in fare. Passengers are fed up with it
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths, 215 cases in a day
- Govt set to meet truckers over transport strike
- Three schoolboys die in Tangail motorcycle accident
- RAB arrests four over attack, looting of Hindu temple in Noakhali
- Court frames charges in 3 cases against photojournalist Kajol
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27%; transport leader calls for an end to strike
- Truckers to continue strike unless fuel prices are cut
- Rice prices are seen rising as transport cost spirals
- Disguised as a man, Nupur Begum pedals her rickshaw to feed her family
- Three-day commute sufferings end in sharp rise in bus, launch fares
- Veteran US diplomat comes under criticism for a trip to Myanmar
- 3 Rohingya detained in firearms factory bust in Ukhiya
- Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter users say
- Launch fares raised by 35%, owners call off strike
- Bangladesh will never divert from its road to development, says Hasina