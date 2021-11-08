Court frames charges in 3 cases against photojournalist Kajol

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal framed the charges against Kajol on Monday over the cases filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Hazaribag and Kamrangirchar Police Stations.

Kajol is a photojournalist who has been 'subjected to a conspiracy' and should be acquitted in all three cases 'for the sake of justice,' Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Kajol's legal counsel, pleaded in the court.

State counsel Nazrul Islam Shamim, on the other hand, sought a court order to start the trials against Kajol.

Following the hearing, Kajol pleaded not guilty and said he sought justice in the trials.

Later the court issued an order to frame the charges against Kajol, said Jahidur Rahman, another of Kajol’s lawyers.

On Mar 9 last year, Kajol was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services out of the Westin Dhaka hotel.

Osman Ara Belly and Sumaiya Chowdhury Bonya, members of the Jubo Mohila League Central Committee filed two other cases over the same incident with the Hazaribag and Kamrangirchar Police Stations. Police submitted a charge sheet naming only Kajol.

Kajol remained missing for about two months following the filing of the case and was later arrested by the Border Guards Bangladesh in Benapole. He was later brought to Dhaka from the jail in Jashore.

On Jun 23, he was arrested and presented before a virtual court, when the judge turned down his bail appeal. The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court later rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.

He subsequently appealed to the High Court against the decision on Sept 8.

The High Court then issued a rule asking the government to explain why Kajol would not be granted bail on Oct 19.

Kajol secured bail from the High Court in one case on Nov 24 and in two more cases under the Digital Security Act on Dec 12, paving the way for his release from jail.