3 Rohingya detained in firearms factory bust in Ukhiya
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2021 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 11:45 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) says it has busted a firearms factory adjacent to a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.
Major Mehedi Hasan, deputy commanding officer of RAB-15, said law enforcers had raided the factory near the Kutupalong Extension-4 Rohingya Camp early on Monday morning and detained three people along with 10 firearms and equipment used to manufacture weapons.
“We heard that a group had established an arms factory in the hill area and had been manufacturing weapons for some time,” Mehedi said. “They were supplying those weapons to criminals. One of our teams conducted a raid in the area early in the morning based on this information.”
Describing the operation, Mehedi said: “When RAB reached the area, the criminals opened fire on them. RAB fired back in self-defence. At one point, RAB took control of the arms factory.”
“The detainees say they supplied these weapons to the criminal gangs in the Rohingya camps.”
Cases will be filed against them at Ukhiya Police Station, he added.
