Two die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Moulvibazar
Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2021 11:44 AM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 11:44 AM BdST
Two unidentified individuals have been killed in an alleged shootout with RAB in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal.
The gunfight took place in the Maizdihi Hill area early on Sunday, said Basu Dutta Chakma, commander of the RAB Sreemangal Camp and additional superintendent of police.
“The criminals opened fire on a RAB team that were on patrol in the area early this morning,” he said. “RAB personnel returned fire. After the firing died down, two unidentified individuals were found lying on the ground.”
The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors on duty declared them dead, Basu said.
Three RAB personnel were injured in the incident, he added.
Two bodies were brought to Sreemangal Police Station from the RAB camp, said SI Md Jamal.
No additional details were provided, he added.
