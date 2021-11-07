Truckers to continue strike unless fuel prices are cut

“We met and decided to continue our strike,” said Tajul Islam, the organisation’s secretary after the group met on Sunday afternoon. “Our strike will continue until the fuel price is reduced.”

Freight transport owners and workers have been on strike since Friday after the government announced a decision to increase the price of diesel by Tk 15 per litre in light of global oil prices. Bus owners joined the strike afterwards.

Amid the strike, the home minister held a meeting with transport leaders at his home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Friday, but was not able to arrange an end to the strike.

Launch owners joined the strike on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, or BRTA, held a meeting with transport leaders at its offices in Dhaka’s Banani at 11:30 am on Sunday, the third day of the strike.

Launch owners met with the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA, at Dhaka’s Motijheel at 3:30 pm on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Truck, Covered Van and Tanker Lorry Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordinating Council held a meeting at its Tejgaon offices in the midst of these developments.

The organisation’s secretary, Tajul Islam, said they were not concerned with fares, but had gone on strike over the price hike and would continue to strike unless it was reversed.