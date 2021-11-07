Truckers to continue strike unless fuel prices are cut
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2021 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 05:57 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Truck, Covered Van and Tanker Lorry Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordinating Council has decided to continue their transport strike to demand a reversal of the diesel price hike.
“We met and decided to continue our strike,” said Tajul Islam, the organisation’s secretary after the group met on Sunday afternoon. “Our strike will continue until the fuel price is reduced.”
Freight transport owners and workers have been on strike since Friday after the government announced a decision to increase the price of diesel by Tk 15 per litre in light of global oil prices. Bus owners joined the strike afterwards.
Amid the strike, the home minister held a meeting with transport leaders at his home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Friday, but was not able to arrange an end to the strike.
Launch owners joined the strike on Saturday.
The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, or BRTA, held a meeting with transport leaders at its offices in Dhaka’s Banani at 11:30 am on Sunday, the third day of the strike.
Launch owners met with the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA, at Dhaka’s Motijheel at 3:30 pm on Sunday.
The Bangladesh Truck, Covered Van and Tanker Lorry Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordinating Council held a meeting at its Tejgaon offices in the midst of these developments.
The organisation’s secretary, Tajul Islam, said they were not concerned with fares, but had gone on strike over the price hike and would continue to strike unless it was reversed.
- Meeting on launch fares later this afternoon
- Commuters struggle amid transport strike
- BRTA holds meeting to decide on bus fare hike
- Garments manager injured in Sreepur shooting
- Two die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Moulvibazar
- Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
- Bus owners want to charge even more
- Transport strike leaves scores stranded in Dhaka
- Truckers to continue strike unless fuel prices are cut
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27% amid transport strike
- Death sentences must not be carried out until full verdict is issued, says top court
- Sramik League leader shot dead, protests flare in Cox’s Bazar
- BIWTA to meet on launch fares amid transport strike
- Commuters struggle on the first workday of the week amid transport strike
Most Read
- Transport strike leaves scores stranded with no place to stay in Dhaka
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27%; transport leader calls for an end to strike
- BRTA holds meeting to decide on bus fare hike amid transport strike
- Bus owners are already charging more than the set fare. Now they’re calling for even more
- Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
- Bangladesh transport owners demand 40% jump in bus fares after diesel price hike
- Garment factory manager injured in Sreepur shooting
- Transport strike stalls Chattogram port, delays shipments
- Abu Dhabi to allow non-Muslim civil marriage under family law shakeup
- Boeing directors reach settlement in shareholder lawsuit over 737 Max crashes