Sramik League leader shot dead, protests flare in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2021 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 03:42 PM BdST
Jatiya Sramik League leader Jahirul Islam Sikder has died from bullet wounds at Cox’s Bazar’s Jhilangja, triggering protests from members of the party in the area.
After the news of the death of Jahirul, 56, the president of the district Sramik League unit, spread on Sunday, other leaders and members of the organisation blocked Cox’s Bazar Link Road, setting tires on fire in a show of protest.
The organisation’s General Secretary Shafiullah Ansari said Jahirul died around 1 pm at Chattogram Medical Hospital.
Assailants shot Jahirul at Kudrat’s office on Friday night.
