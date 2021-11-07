Sramik League leader shot dead, protests flare in Cox’s Bazar

After the news of the death of Jahirul, 56, the president of the district Sramik League unit, spread on Sunday, other leaders and members of the organisation blocked Cox’s Bazar Link Road, setting tires on fire in a show of protest.

The outcry caused stores to shut down, while many vehicles were stranded in the road due to the blockade.

The organisation’s General Secretary Shafiullah Ansari said Jahirul died around 1 pm at Chattogram Medical Hospital.

His brother Kudrat Ullah Sikder is the Awami League general secretary of Jhilangja Union and a member candidate for Ward No. 4 of the union. He will contest in the forthcoming election on Nov 11.

Assailants shot Jahirul at Kudrat’s office on Friday night.