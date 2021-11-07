Launch fares raised by 35% amid strike over diesel price hike
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2021 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 07:56 PM BdST
The authorities and owners have agreed to raise launch fares by at least 35 percent amid a strike following a hike in diesel prices.
The price has been set at Tk 2.3, up from Tk 1.7 for per kilometre travelled within a distance of 100 kilometres -- a 35.3 percent increase.
After 100 kilometres, the fare will be Tk 2, raised by about 43 percent from Tk 1.4.
The minimum fare has been raised by Tk 12 to Tk 30.
More to follow
