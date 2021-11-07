Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2021 11:26 AM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 11:26 AM BdST
Ashraful Alam, the deputy exam controller of Jahangirnagar University, has died after being hit by a train near Dhaka’s Khilgaon Rain Station.
Ashraful, 45, was hit by a Chattogram-bound train around 10:30 pm on Saturday, said SI Sekendar Ali of Kamalapur Railway Police Station.
Ashraful travelled to Dhaka from Jamalpur on the Tista Express with his cousin, and got off the train alongside other passengers when it slowed down at Dolly Commissioner Lane near Khidma Hospital.
“As he stood on the outer line, he was struck by the Mohanagar Express going to Chattogram and died on the scene.”
Ashraful lived in Mirpur’s Shewrapara.
He went to his village home in Jamalpur on Friday with his cousin.
“His cousin had her admission test for Jahangirnagar University scheduled on Nov 10 and Ashraful was dropping her off at her home near Khidma Hospital.”
The body has been sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the SI said.
