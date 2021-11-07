Garment factory manager injured in Sreepur shooting

The attackers fired at 45-year-old Niaz Mohammad Riaz in the Kewa (Bakultala) area of Sreepur-Mawna road in the Sreepur municipality around 11 pm on Saturday, said Sreepur Police Station SI Kamrul Islam.

Riaz is the warehouse manager of MHC Apparels Limited in Sreepur. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

“Riaz was returning home from work. When he reached the Kewa area, the attackers shot at him and fled. The bullet penetrated the left side of his abdomen and came out through the right side,” Islam said.

Locals rescued Riaz and took him to Mawna Al-Hera Hospital. After initial treatment, he was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. He was later rushed to DMCH around 3 am as his condition deteriorated.

Police could not provide any information on the attackers. MHC Apparels could not be reached for comment.

Sreepur police visited the spot after receiving the news, Islam said. No case was filed as of Sunday morning.