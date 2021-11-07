Commuters struggle on the first workday of the week amid transport strike

Many of them had to leave home very early in the morning to make it to their offices on time, while many others were late. As in the past two days, commuters were also charged a lot more for their trips.

Though private cars, autorickshaws, rickshaws and motorbikes were crowding the Dhaka roads, passengers were seen waiting for public transport as the bus service was halted.

Many of them changed their rides and took different vehicles to reach a destination. As some of them tried to walk, some tried to hitchhike on private cars.

Transport owners and workers called a public transport strike after the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a hike in global prices.

All long haul buses, city buses and cargo carriers had their services halted since the owners called the strike. From Saturday, the launches stopped their service too, increasing the number of passengers in trains.

Many had to get around on the first two days of the strike, the weekend, but crowds could be seen waiting at different intersections of the capital on Sunday, the first workday of the week.

On Sunday, the first workday of the week, traffic jams were evident at Airport Road, Banani, Mohakhali and Gulshan due to a large number of private cars, motorcycles and rickshaws.

The traffic moved at a snail’s pace in Kakrail, Bijoynagar, Topkhana Road, Shahbag, Bangla Mot and Farmgate.

Autorickshaws, rickshaws and ridesharing bikes became exorbitant as the buses stopped running, passengers complained. Many of them tried to get a ride in rickshaw vans.

At least 10 people were seen rushing to a private car at the Shyamoli and Agargaon intersection in a bid to get a ride. A few of them were lucky to get on the Mohakhali bound car.

“I don’t feel like telling my destination and the reason for travelling anymore. No published news will reduce our plight. The strike will be over only when they (transport owners) want it,” said Kefayet Ullah, an annoyed passenger who missed the ride on that private car.

Many people were seen walking on the pavements at Mirpur 10, Agargaon, Shyamoli, and Kalyanpur.

Some BRTC double-decker buses were available on the roads but were overcrowded as well. Elderly passengers, women and children were among those who could not make it.

Shafiqul Islam was waiting at the TB Hospital in Shyamoly to travel to Faridpur with his relative.

Another relative of his will come to Dhaka in a rented car and they would return to Faridpur riding that car, he said. The relative accompanying him has her daughter at home attending exams. That is why they are travelling amid the strike, Shafiqul said.

Tanzina Rahman managed to ride a private car after waiting for an hour at the Kalshi intersection in Mirpur.

Though she started early, she would be late in reaching the office, as she had a hard time getting transport, Tanzina said.

“I thought the roads would be free today, as there’s no bus. But the reality was completely opposite.”

Most of the staff and officials at the Secretariat are entitled to use government transports, though many of them live near their office or prefer other transports and do not make use of the service.

“I started at 7:30 am because I knew there won’t be buses on the streets and reached the office at 8:30 am. Most of the BRTC buses were empty,” said Wadud Mia, a staff member at the Post and Telecommunication Department living in Jatrabari.

“I was worried about how to reach the office as I don’t use the office transport service. Eventually, I shared an autorickshaw ride with three others. Each of us paid Tk 200,” said Abdur Rahman, a Ministry of Food official who lives in Uttara.

Even those Secretariat officials and staff living near their offices had to spend extra to travel on Sunday. “Usually the fare is Tk 60 for a rickshaw ride, but today I had to pay Tk 100,” said Siddikur Rahman, a Secretariat staff member living in Azimpur.

Abdur Rahman, who was commuting from Azimpur to his Uttara office said he did not get any BRTC bus and was compelled to take a shared motorbike ride for Tk 550.

Asan Gazi, a day labourer from Satkhira who worked in the construction of a road in Notun Bazar, was seen waiting at Shyamoli Shishu Hospital. He was in big trouble to return to his Satkhira home amid the transport strike.

“I took a ride in a pick-up in the morning and came to Shyamoli. I thought about taking a ride in a truck, but even the trucks aren’t running.”

Transport owners are meeting with the government to discuss raising bus fares from 11.30 am on Sunday. Another meeting of the launch owners with the BIWTA is scheduled at 3 pm on Sunday, as the owners demanded to double the launch fare.