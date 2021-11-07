Bus owners are already charging more than the set fare. Now they’re calling for even more

And, according to that fixed rate, the 2.2 km journey from Shahbagh to the Ananda Cinema Hall in Farmgate should cost Tk 3.74. But buses are charging Tk 10.

No buses running in Dhaka charge less than Tk 10 for a trip on any route, no matter the distance, despite the government order setting the minimum fare for any distance at Tk 7.

This means that, for many trips, the minimum fare set by the government is often double what it would be for that distance. Even then, buses on all routes charge an additional Tk 3 on top of the minimum price. Despite numerous objections and protests from passengers, Tk 10 has somehow become the de-facto minimum price.

But these objections over excess bus charges are coming to the fore in light of the strike called by transport owners over the 23 percent hike in the price of diesel and the meeting transport leaders have scheduled with the government on Sunday to try and resolve the issue.

Transport owners have forced the country to a standstill and are, effectively, holding people hostage as they demand the fare be increased further. Now the question is – will transport owners and workers abide by whatever compromise is reached on fares at Sunday’s meeting.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, says that transport owners are already charging more than the rates set by the government and that any new agreement would have to take the reality of this situation into account.

“I believe that fares should be increased in accordance with the rise in fuel prices. But the new fare price must be enforceable. We must take strict measures to ensure that no one collects fares in excess of the rate set by the government.”

Khandokar Enayet Ullah, an influential transport owners leader, acknowledges that excess fares are charged on ‘some routes’ in the cities.

Regular action is taken against such irregularities, he claimed.

“But there are some long-haul buses that charge less. Dhaka is a bit of an exception. We won’t deny that there are some irregularities in some places.”

Asked what would happen once a new fare was set, the secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association said: “I don’t want that kind of thing to happen. If administration officials and the BRTA’s mobile courts coordinate properly, it won’t happen.”

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader had previously said that the government would ensure that any hike in transport fares would be ‘tolerable’.

“The government did not wish to raise prices, but announced the new price of diesel and kerosene due to a hike in global prices and to prevent fuel smuggling into neighbouring countries,” he said. “The public interest is always an important issue to our prime minister.”

Quader called for transport owners and workers to consider the plight of ordinary people and bring an end to the strike, but transport owners and workers were unwilling to do so before a decision from the government.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Association, or BRTA, will meet with transport leaders and workers on Sunday to try and carve out a compromise.

The government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global oil market. Transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike in response, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the 23 percent hike.