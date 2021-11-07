Home > Bangladesh

BIWTA to meet on launch fares amid transport strike

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Nov 2021 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 01:47 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA, will meet with launch owners later on Sunday afternoon to discuss a proposal to raise fares in line with the recent hike in diesel prices.

The meeting will be held at the BIWTA’s Motijheel offices at 3:30 pm on Sunday, according to Jahangir Alam Khan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Shipping.

The meeting will be attended by BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq and members of the Launch Owners Association, according to the organisation’s director Mamunur Rashid.

Truck and bus owners and workers are enforcing a nationwide strike after the government announced that the price of diesel would be raised by Tk 15 to Tk 80.

In light of the hike in fuel prices, launch owners have called for their fares to be doubled.

They have proposed fixing the fare at Tk 3.40 for the first 100 kilometres, from Tk 1.70 now, while raising the rate to Tk 2.80 from Tk 1.40 beyond 100 kilometres.

“First staff wages were increased and now the price of fuel per litre has risen by Tk 15,” their proposal said. “And so we cannot continue to function until fares are increased.”

