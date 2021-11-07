BIWTA to meet on launch fares amid transport strike
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2021 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 01:47 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA, will meet with launch owners later on Sunday afternoon to discuss a proposal to raise fares in line with the recent hike in diesel prices.
The meeting will be held at the BIWTA’s Motijheel offices at 3:30 pm on Sunday, according to Jahangir Alam Khan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Shipping.
The meeting will be attended by BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq and members of the Launch Owners Association, according to the organisation’s director Mamunur Rashid.
Truck and bus owners and workers are enforcing a nationwide strike after the government announced that the price of diesel would be raised by Tk 15 to Tk 80.
In light of the hike in fuel prices, launch owners have called for their fares to be doubled.
They have proposed fixing the fare at Tk 3.40 for the first 100 kilometres, from Tk 1.70 now, while raising the rate to Tk 2.80 from Tk 1.40 beyond 100 kilometres.
“First staff wages were increased and now the price of fuel per litre has risen by Tk 15,” their proposal said. “And so we cannot continue to function until fares are increased.”
- Meeting on launch fares later this afternoon
- Commuters struggle amid transport strike
- BRTA holds meeting to decide on bus fare hike
- Garments manager injured in Sreepur shooting
- Two die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Moulvibazar
- Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
- Bus owners want to charge even more
- Transport strike leaves scores stranded in Dhaka
- BIWTA to meet on launch fares amid transport strike
- Commuters struggle on the first workday of the week amid transport strike
- BRTA holds meeting to decide on bus fare hike amid transport strike
- Garment factory official in critical condition after Sreepur shooting
- Two die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Moulvibazar
- Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
Most Read
- Transport strike leaves scores stranded with no place to stay in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports one death from COVID in a day for the first time in 18 months
- BRTA holds meeting to decide on bus fare hike amid transport strike
- Bus owners are already charging more than the set fare. Now they’re calling for even more
- Striking truckers vow to continue protest despite minister’s pleas
- RAB raids Gulshan's Capital Recreation Club over 'illegal liquor stock'
- Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
- Transport strike stalls Chattogram port, delays shipments
- A father and son's Ice Age plot to slow Siberian thaw
- Garment factory manager injured in Sreepur shooting