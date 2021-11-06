Transport fares will remain ‘tolerable’ even after increase: Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2021 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 03:41 PM BdST
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said transport fares will remain tolerable even if the government decides to increase the rates in the wake of a nationwide strike over a hike in fuel prices.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is closely monitoring the situation triggered by the rising fuel prices from London, Quader told reporters on Saturday.
A nationwide transport strike began on Friday to protest the government's decision to raise the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre.
Transport owners' and workers' groups have stood firm on their decision to halt services indefinitely and said they would not return to work unless the government either raises fares or reverses the price hike.
A decision on the issue of fares is set to be taken on Sunday, leaving travellers to suffer for at least three days.
“The government did not wish to raise prices, but announced the new price of diesel and kerosene due to a hike in global prices and to prevent fuel smuggling into neighbouring countries. But the public interest is always an important issue to our prime minister,” Quader said.
Citing positive initiatives and efforts, the minister said he will discuss measures with everyone at Sunday’s meeting to keep the increase in fare to a reasonable level.
He also urged transport owners and workers to consider the plight of ordinary people and call off the strike, and warned traders over the hike in commodity prices.
