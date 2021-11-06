Patients hit by transport chaos as strike drags on
Meherun Naher Meghla, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2021 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 11:06 PM BdST
Abu Taleb Sarker brought his 13-year-old son Rakibul, who broke an arm after falling from the staircase, to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning. He paid Tk 350 for an autorickshaw trip from Arambagh – almost double the usual fare.
While returning home, the autorickshaw drivers outside the hospital first asked for Tk 450 for the same distance. Taleb continued bargaining and finally, a driver agreed for Tk 350.
A bus journey would cost far less, but owners and workers halted public transport services on Friday, calling an indefinite strike over a fuel price hike. They demand readjustment of the fares in line with the new fuel prices.
The strike put travellers in Dhaka and elsewhere in a tight spot – either pay extra for a rickshaw, autorickshaw and app-based services, or scrap the travel as autorickshaw drivers and rickshaw-pullers are taking advantage of the situation.
Staying at home is not an option for many commuters, who have to travel to work.
Patients and their carers also struggled to find vehicles as the roads were devoid of buses on the second day of the strike. Many of them choose Friday and Saturday due to less traffic on the weekend.
“Usually the autorickshaw fare is Tk 150 to Tk 200. Now they are charging Tk 350. Why will the poor be in trouble for the strike?” said Taleb.
Tuhin Islam brought his father from Signboard for an eye check-up. “The autorickshaw driver charged extra. Bus fare will also increase because of the fuel price hike. It will cause trouble only to ordinary people like us.”
Many patients and their relatives come to Shahbagh by bus for treatment at BIRDEM or BSMMU hospitals, but they had to take car, autorickshaw and motorcycle rides during the strike.
Jasmine Setu took a Pathao ride on Saturday to bring home-cooked food for her grandmother, who has been at BIRDEM hospital for a week with kidney problems. Jasmine’s mother is also staying at the hospital to take care of the patient.
On Friday, Setu took an Uber ride. “We paid much higher than the usual bus fare of Tk 20-30 from Mirpur.”
- Commuters face harsh fares amid strike
- Missing file: CID finds ‘nothing of note’
- Striking truckers unmoved by minister’s pleas
- Fares will remain ‘tolerable’: Quader
- Commuters' woes drag on amid transport strike
- RAB raids Gulshan recreation club
- Bangabandhu’s name can't be erased: Hasina
- ‘No cracks’ in Ctg flyover’s pillar: official
- Commuters pay higher fares as transport strike continues for second day
- Missing file: CID finds ‘nothing of note’ after questioning health ministry officials
- Fuel price hike: Launch services stop as transport crisis deepens
- Striking truckers vow to continue protest despite minister’s pleas
- Transport fares will remain ‘tolerable’ even after increase: Quader
- Dhaka commuters look for answers as transport strike enters 2nd day
Most Read
- RAB raids Gulshan's Capital Recreation Club over 'illegal liquor stock'
- Millions stare into the second day without transport as fuel price strike rolls on
- Bangladesh reports one death from COVID in a day for the first time in 18 months
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Bones in the backyard: How police cracked a grisly cold case
- Striking truckers vow to continue protest despite minister’s pleas
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Near-daily COVID-19 tests, sleeping in classrooms: life in COVID-zero China
- Government cites continuous loss as reason for diesel price hike
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide