Missing file: CID finds ‘nothing of note’ after questioning health ministry officials
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2021 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 05:47 PM BdST
The Criminal Investigation Department has found “nothing of note” after questioning nine government officials and a contractor over their possible ties to a missing file containing 17 documents from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The officials and the contractor, Nasimul Gani Toton, were released from the CID headquarters in Dhaka. Toton was brought in for questioning from Rajshahi.
“We have nothing of note to say. The ministry is investigating the incident,” Azad Rahman, additional police superintendent (public relations) of CID, said on Saturday.
Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Deputy Secretary Nadira Haider lodged a general diary over the incident with Shahbagh police on Oct 28.
Citing the GD, Shahbagh OC Moudud Howlader said Joseph Sarder and “Ayesha”, computer operators at the medical education division’s procurement section, left the file containing the documents in a cabinet after work on Oct 27. The file went missing from the cabinet the next day.
Police interrogated six officials from the ministry on Oct 31. Three other employees were brought in for questioning on Nov 2. They were kept at the CID office for interrogation.
The CID has detained no one for questioning after their release, Rahman said, claiming there was no violation of law during the interrogation.
“They have been quizzed in accordance with the law. We detained none of them.”
“The theft of a file from the ministry is unacceptable,” said Minister of Health Zahid Maleque in response to a question. “We are distressed by the incident. We are taking all necessary measures on the matter.”
“Legal action has been taken and police are investigating the situation. We will take whatever action is necessary once the investigation is complete.”
