Fuel price hike: Launch services stop as transport crisis deepens
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2021 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 05:29 PM BdST
A day after owners and workers of public and cargo transports began an indefinite strike over a hike in fuel prices, launch services have also been halted leaving scores of travellers in the lurch.
As buses stayed off the roads on Friday, south-bound passengers swarmed Dhaka's Sadarghat to reach their destinations through the waterways.
And on Saturday morning, 30 vessels headed to different parts of the country from Sadarghat but launch operations stopped around 3:30 pm.
"After the morning departures, there were still 35 launches at the pontoon. But in the afternoon, those were removed from the pier," BIWTA Transport Inspector Md Humayun said.
Asked about the matter, Mamunur Rashid, a launch owner, said, "It's not possible to run the launch without increasing the fare. So all the owners have decided against continuing launch services.”
However, he said the decision did not come from the Launch Owners' Association. Leaders of the association were not immediately available for comment.
A meeting with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority on a hike in the launch fare was scheduled for Saturday. However, Mamun said the meeting did not take place.
Workers and owners of trucks and buses are enforcing a nationwide after the government announced that the price of diesel would be raised by Tk 15 to Tk 80.
In light of the hike in fuel prices, launch owners have called for the fares to be doubled.
They have proposed fixing the fare at Tk 3.40 for the first 100 kilometres, from Tk 1.70, while raising the rate to Tk 2.80 from Tk 1.40 beyond 100 kilometres.
- Commuters' woes drag on amid transport strike
- RAB raids Gulshan recreation club
- Bangabandhu’s name can't be erased: Hasina
- ‘No cracks’ in Ctg flyover’s pillar: official
- Daily count: 3 virus deaths, 196 cases
- Quader urges transport groups to call off strike
- Pickup van crushes 3 to death in Gazipur
- Transport strike leaves commuters in the lurch
- Commuters pay higher fares as transport strike continues for second day
- Missing file: CID finds ‘nothing of note’ after questioning health ministry officials
- Fuel price hike: Launch services stop as transport crisis deepens
- Striking truckers vow to continue protest despite minister’s pleas
- Transport fares will remain ‘tolerable’ even after increase: Quader
- Dhaka commuters look for answers as transport strike enters 2nd day
Most Read
- RAB raids Gulshan's Capital Recreation Club over 'illegal liquor stock'
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Millions stare into the second day without transport as fuel price strike rolls on
- Bones in the backyard: How police cracked a grisly cold case
- Chattogram city authority denies reports of cracks in MA Mannan flyover
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Naem Nizam is no longer CEO of News 24, Radio Capital
- Transport owners, workers stand firm on indefinite strike; BRTA meeting Sunday
- Bangabandhu’s name can never be erased from history, says Hasina