Commuters pay higher fares as transport strike continues for second day

With no buses or trucks in the streets on a weekend, the roads are largely free of congestion, yet people are struggling to reach their destinations on the second day of the strike on Saturday.

Shariful Gazi had to pay Tk 150 for a rickshaw ride to bring his ill father from Merul Badda to Hazipara’s Better Life Hospital.

“I couldn’t get any CNG autorickshaws. I did find a couple but they were asking for Tk 250. So, I chose a rickshaw.”

“The streets are filled with rickshaws but they are charging more than double the usual price. The fare from Merul Badda to here should’ve been Tk 80 at most. I checked several rickshaws and then settled for Tk 150.”

Autorickshaw driver Nur Islam demanded Tk 350 for a trip from Malibagh’s Chowdhurypara to Mohakhali.

“Do we charge high prices every day? But today we have to be paid more.” he said, but failed to answer why he notched up the fare. “I just made a Tk 400 trip to Banani” is all he had to say.

The absence of public transport on the streets brought battery-run rickshaws, which are also demanding higher fares, out for long distance hauls.

Brothers Labib and Rakib chose the mode of transport to travel from Rampura to Sadarghat for Tk 180 after failing to get an autorickshaw under Tk 400 for the trip.

Rickshaw puller Suruj Mia said, “Getting this rickshaw out on the main road is risky. The police penalise us if we are caught. So additional money might be needed. As such, the fare is a bit higher, but it is necessary.”

Riders and drivers from ride-hailing services Uber and Pathao said fares for app users remained unchanged.

UberMoto rider Asif Kaiser said, “Fares are the same as per Uber policies. But with no traffic hold-up anywhere, I’m not getting any waiting charges for the last couple of days.”

The government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global oil market. Transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike in response, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the 23 percent hike.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA said it will hold a meeting on Sunday to make a decision on the issue.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader called for an end to the strike but the transport owners and workers are unwilling to do so before a decision from the government.