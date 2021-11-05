Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2021 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 11:52 AM BdST
Dhaka’s roads and thoroughfares are largely devoid of buses, much to the dismay of commuters, as transport owners and workers are enforcing a nationwide strike in protest against a hike in fuel prices.
Even on Friday, a weekly holiday, many people seeking to travel for various reasons have been left stranded due to the strike.
The absence of public transport took a heavy toll on exam candidates, who struggled to get to the centres on time for the admission test of the seven Dhaka University-affiliated colleges and the recruitment tests of two dozen government institutions.
Motorcycles, autorickshaws and rickshaws are taking advantage of the situation by doubling fares.
Many people were seen waiting for transports in the capital's Shyamoli Square on Friday morning.
Some of them were forced to pay the extra fare to get to their destinations on autorickshaw or motorbikes.
'Sanjida', who was due to attend the admission test for the seven colleges, said she was in dire straits as she could not find a bus in Shyamoli to get to New Market. She was now waiting anxiously to find alternative transport.
The entry test for the business studies unit took place in several venues across the capital from 10 am to 11 am. As many as 23,700 students have registered for the test.
Around 9 am, a BRTC bus from Agargaon stopped in front of the DNCC Wonderland amusement park in Shyamoli, sparking a scramble among commuters to get on board.
Rickshaw drivers are charging between Tk 120 and 150 to go to Science Laboratory from Shyamoli. Motorcycle riders are asking for similar fares.
Traffic Police Constable Suruzzaman, who is on duty in Shyamoli, said, “It’s a field day for motorcyclists and autorickshaw drivers. They are asking for as high a fare as they can. Passengers are being forced to pay as they don’t have many other options.”
Rahima Akhter said she was due to appear for the DPDC recruitment test at Willes Little Flower School in Kakrail at 10:30 am. The transport strike meant she had to look for a motorcycle ride to the venue.
The government increased the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global oil market.
Transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike in response. They are demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the 23 percent hike in order to resume services.
