Pickup van crushes 3 pedestrians to death in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2021 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 01:31 PM BdST
Three people have died after being run over by a pickup van on a footpath in Gazipur’s Sreepur Upazila.
The accident occurred at the MC Bazar area along the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at 1:20 am on Friday, according to Mawna Highway Police Sub-Inspector Hadiul Islam.
The dead have been identified as Tofazzol Hossain, 35, Abdul Majid Johnny, 32, and Ibrahim Habib, 32.
The victims, all residents of Sreepur municipality, were small-scale traders of prayer accessories.
“They were standing on a footpath after returning from an Islamic oration late on Thursday night. A speeding pickup van carrying chickens later ran them over. Johnny and Ibrahim died on the spot. Tofazzol succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital,” SI Hadiul said.
Police seized the pickup van but its driver had managed to escape, according to Mawna Highway Police chief Md Kamal Hossain.
