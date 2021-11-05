Pickup van crushes 3 pedestrians to death in Gazipur

The accident occurred at the MC Bazar area along the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at 1:20 am on Friday, according to Mawna Highway Police Sub-Inspector Hadiul Islam.

The dead have been identified as Tofazzol Hossain, 35, Abdul Majid Johnny, 32, and Ibrahim Habib, 32.

The victims, all residents of Sreepur municipality, were small-scale traders of prayer accessories.

“They were standing on a footpath after returning from an Islamic oration late on Thursday night. A speeding pickup van carrying chickens later ran them over. Johnny and Ibrahim died on the spot. Tofazzol succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital,” SI Hadiul said.

Police seized the pickup van but its driver had managed to escape, according to Mawna Highway Police chief Md Kamal Hossain.