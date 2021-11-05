Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh logs 196 new virus cases, 3 deaths in a day

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Nov 2021 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 05:10 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered three fatalities from COVID-19 in a day, taking the death toll to 27,890.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,570,681 after 196 people tested positive until 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Nationwide, another 178 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,534,478.

As many as 17,446 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.12 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.70 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.

Globally, over 248.72 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.03 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

