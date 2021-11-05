Bangladesh logs 196 new virus cases, 3 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2021 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 05:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered three fatalities from COVID-19 in a day, taking the death toll to 27,890.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,570,681 after 196 people tested positive until 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.
Nationwide, another 178 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,534,478.
As many as 17,446 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.12 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.70 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 248.72 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.03 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Quader urges transport groups to call off strike
- Pickup van crushes 3 to death in Gazipur
- Transport strike leaves commuters in the lurch
- Five dead in shoe factory fire
- Scam-tainted businessman hid away in Tangail shrine
- Transport strike called over fuel price hike
- Hasina meets members of ‘vibrant’ diaspora in London
- Time to renew UK-Bangladesh ties: Hasina
- Bangabandhu’s name can never be erased from history, says Hasina
- Chattogram city authority denies reports of cracks in MA Mannan flyover
- Bangladesh logs 196 new virus cases, 3 deaths in a day
- Quader urges transport owners, workers to call off strike
- Pickup van crushes 3 pedestrians to death in Gazipur
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
Most Read
- Transport owners, workers stand firm on indefinite strike; BRTA meeting Sunday
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500 as base year changes
- Cost of living crisis, transport chaos loom as steep fuel price rises take hold in Bangladesh
- Hasina meets ‘vibrant’ British-Bangladeshi youngsters in London
- Hasina urges British entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
- UK approves first pill endorsed for treating COVID
- A businessman, charged with fraud, vanished into thin air. He was later found hiding in a shrine