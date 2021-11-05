Bangabandhu’s name can never be erased from history, says Hasina

Hasina made the remarks at an international launch of two publications in London, ‘Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ and the English version of the book, ‘Mujib O Porichiti’.

“As his [Bangabandhu] family, we initiated and permitted the publisher to publish the books,” she said.

Based on a collection of intelligence reports on Bangabandhu during the Pakistan period, the first volume of "Secret Documents" was published in 2018. British publisher Taylor & Francis brought out the English version.

Hasina unveiled the seven parts of the book on Thursday. Her daughter Saima Wazed and sister Sheikh Rehana were present at the event.

Hasina said the book took 20 years to be published. “We started working on it in 1996 and initiated the publication in 2009. The publication started in 2017.”

“I believe there is no country that will initiate a publication of the intelligence reports against its leader. It never happens,” said Hasina.

Explaining the significance of the publications, she said, “My father’s name was erased from history. His historic speech on March 7 and photos were banned. Even the slogan that epitomises our independence was banned too. This was the situation in Bangladesh post-1975. They had banned everything.”

“People got to know many things [about our history] when this book was published. At least nobody could distort history after it was published and can’t do it anymore.”

Hasina conveyed her gratitude to Taylor & Francis Group for publishing the book. “They told me that the book is an important document not only for Bangladesh but also for the world. There’s a lot to learn from it.”

The book will be an excellent resource for researchers on Bangladesh's politics and history, according to the Awami League chief.

She added that it was not only Bangabandhu, but her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, too, was under surveillance.

"Especially after the six-point demand was announced in 1966, she was under watch.”

Hasina also inaugurated an art exhibition titled 'Bangabandhu and Britain: A Centenary Collection'.