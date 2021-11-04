Police arrest fugitive militant over checkpoint attack
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2021 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2021 06:10 PM BdST
The counterterrorism unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has re-arrested a neo-JMB member with ties to a bomb attack on a police checkpoint in the Purana Paltan area in 2020.
The arrestee, Abdullah al-Noman Abu Bashir, 22, made the "remote-controlled" bomb, which was detonated on the police checkpoint, CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman said at a news conference in Dhaka on Thursday.
Bashir, a native of Nangalkot in Cumilla, was a key bomb maker and chief of neo-JMB’s military wing. He was arrested in Mirpur’s Darussalam area on Wednesday night.
Asaduzzaman said an improvised explosive device detonated under a lamppost in front of a police checkpoint on the east side of the Purana Paltan junction on the night of Jul 24 last year.
“In the preliminary interrogation, Bashir said he was an active member of the current military wing of the neo-JMB,” Asaduzzaman said.
“He used to communicate with other members of the wing through the Telegram app and supervised the military branch of the banned outfit.”
Bashir joined the militant group through Facebook in 2016 and worked in the military branch under the direction of Amir Mahadi Hasan alias John of the neo-JMB.
He rented a house in the Manda area of Dhaka under instructions from Abu Mohammad, a leader of the group.
Five members of the neo-JMB were arrested in Sylhet in August 2020 and four others were detained from Uttara a month later in connection with the Paltan blast.
Asaduzzaman said Bashir was first arrested in 2016 on charges of involvement in militancy. After more than a year in jail, he was released on bail and continued his militant activity.
Responding to a question, the CTTC chief said, "Those who are released on bail are kept under surveillance by the CTTC. Bashir started a job after getting bail, but he later went into hiding.”
