HC issues contempt of court rule against Dhaka University VC, 3 others

Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the rule on Wednesday in response to an application of Ayesha Mahmuda of the university's Psychology Department.

Lawyer Asrarul Haque appeared on behalf of Ayesha while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state in the hearing.

The rule asks why the respondents should not be charged with contempt of court for failing to comply with a court order.

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, former vice-chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique, acting registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar and former registrar Rezaur Rahman have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

According to the application, Ayesha became an assistant professor after joining the psychology department as a lecturer.

Later in 2006, three teachers of the department were elevated to the post of associate professor but Ayesha Mahmuda was not promoted.

She then filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the promotion of the three teachers.

In August 2009, the High Court gave its verdict, directing the university authorities to promote Ayesha and give her all facilities as a senior teacher, effective retrospectively from May 10, 2006.

At the same time, the court scrapped the promotion of the three teachers but Dhaka University appealed against the verdict. In April 2010, the Appellate Division restored the teachers' promotion order and also upheld the High Court's ruling in favour of Ayesha.

She was subsequently promoted to the rank of professor in 2014.

"At that time, the university syndicate sent Ayesha Mahmuda on a one-year compulsory leave for misconduct with a student of the department. A probe committee was formed to look into the matter," said lawyer Asrarul.

"The committee found that the allegation of misconduct was false and it was withdrawn. But the authorities did not give her seniority, giving it instead to Md Kamal Uddin in violation of the apex court's order."