A businessman, charged with fraud, vanished into thin air. He was later found hiding in a shrine

Facing charges of embezzling millions of takas from customer funds, Jashim fled to his usual hideout -- a shrine of a Muslim saint in Bhuapur Upazila -- in a bid to elude law enforcers who were hot on his trail.

After returning empty-handed from two raids on the organisation's office in Dhaka's Mirpur on Oct 25 and 26, the RAB finally caught Jashim and his wife in the shrine in Sirajkandi village on Thursday.

The elite police unit had arrested 11 others in the raids and the information they provided proved valuable in tracking down Jashim, RAB-4's Company Commander Superintendent of Police Joyita Shilpi told reporters on Thursday.

"Jashim Uddin used to hide there whenever he would be in trouble. He also hid away in the shrine before."

Jashim is accused of swindling low-income people out of millions by luring them into making deposits with his organisation on the promise of providing high returns on a monthly basis.

But the customers who deposited the money did not get it back at the end of the agreed term, prompting them to file a complaint with the RAB.

The law-enforcement agency subsequently opened an investigation into the alleged scam.

After arresting Jashim, the law enforcers raided the offices of Jashim Overseas, another one of his ventures, in Banani and Bashundhara Residential Area. They recovered a pistol, Yaba tablet, and Tk 100,000 worth of counterfeit money while seizing two vehicles.

Jashim, who hails from Munshiganj, claimed to have a bachelor's degree from Jagannath University, but the RAB found out that he had not pursued his studies beyond the SSC examinations.

Jashim worked for a private insurance company for some time. Later in 2003, he started his own company called Karnaphuli Multipurpose Co-operative Society.

Although the number of registered members of this organisation is 538 on paper, RAB officials say that they have illicitly raised the number to around 25,000 to 30,000.

"Jashim embezzled the FDR-DPS funds of these members and bought flats, plots, land, and cars in different places, including Dhaka and Gazipur, in the name of his wife and children. He has also set up a diagnostic centre and owns property worth millions,” said Shilpi.