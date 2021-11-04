3 dead, 30 injured in Narsingdi election clash

Another 30 people were injured during the clash, which occurred early on Thursday morning in Nekjanpur Village in Alokbali Union, said Shaheb Ali Pathan, additional superintendent of police from Narsingdi.

The dead have been identified as Amir Hossain, 50, Ashraful Haq, 20, and Khorsheda Begum Khushu, 55.

Two factions of the local Awami League engaged in the clash over the upcoming Union Parishad elections in Alokbali on Nov 11, according to the police and locals.

Supporters of Abul Khaer and Ripon Mollah, who are both running for the Ward-5 member seat, clashed early on Thursday. Both sides were armed with spears and firearms.

All three of the dead were killed at the scene, while those injured were admitted to several nearby hospitals.

Police went to the scene and restored order after they were informed of the incident, Shaheb Ali Pathan said.

The bodies of the victims have been taken to the Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue and additional police personnel have been deployed around the scene.

Locals say all three of the dead were workers or supporters of current Alokbali Union Chairman Md Delowar Hossain, who is running for re-election.

The chairman did not provide a statement on the clash.