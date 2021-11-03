Hasina meets British PM Johnson, Prince Charles at COP26 summit

Hasina and Johnson discussed issues, including bilateral ones, in the meeting at the Scottish Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, BSS reported.

In the meeting with Prince Charles, she highlighted Bangladesh’s challenges, initiatives and demands to face the effects of climate change, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters.

Prince Charles was accompanied by representatives of four major banks, including HSBC. He talked about private sector engagements in the climate issues.

The prime minister had sat down with Microsoft founder Bill Gates for a conversation in Glasgow on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, Nov 1, 2021. Photo: PID

In her address to COP26, Hasina has called on the developed countries to set ambitious targets to cut carbon emissions and implement plans to stop the warming of the planet.

She also urged the industrialised nations to fulfil their pledge to provide $100 billion annually to help the poorer nations adapt to and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. Bangladesh is among the nations that are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.