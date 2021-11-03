Fire breaks out at chemicals factory in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2021 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:57 PM BdST
A massive fire has engulfed a chemicals factory of ASM Chemical Industries, a unit of Aziz Group, in Gazipur’s Sreepur.
The fire originated in the boiler room factory before spiralling out of control about 7:15 pm on Wednesday, said Abdul Hamid, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.
Nine units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence from Sreepur, Bhaluka and Joydebpur were working to bring the blaze under control.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Witnesses, factory authorities and security guards said the fire started at the factory’s stable bleaching powder plant and rapidly spread to the adjacent sheds.
Rezaul Karim, a senior manager of the factory, said 50 to 55 workers were in the factory during the 2 pm – 10 pm shift.
They were evacuated fast and no one was reported missing, Rezaul said.
