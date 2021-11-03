17 suspects remanded over attack on Cumilla temple

Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate Chandan Kanti Nath issued the order on Wednesday.

Police brought a total of 18 suspects to the court on Wednesday seeking seven days to interrogate them. The judge granted five-day remand for 17 of them, said Cumilla Court Inspector Salahuddin Al Mahmud.

The decision regarding the remaining suspect, who is below 14 years of age, is not yet known.

On Oct 13, a man named Iqbal Hossain allegedly placed a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue in Cumilla, sparking a series of deadly attacks on Hindus across the country. At least eight Hindu temples were vandalised.

As many as five people were also killed in a clash with police during an attack at a temple in Chandpur’s Hajiganj.