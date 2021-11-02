Voting underway for Sirajganj-6 seat
Sirajganj Correspondent and Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2021 10:28 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:28 AM BdST
Voters are casting their ballots in the Sirajganj-6 by-election after the seat was vacated by the death of incumbent Awami League leader Hasibur Rahman Swapon.
Swapon, president of the Shahjadpur Upazila Awami League and a freedom fighter, died on Sept 2 while receiving care at a hospital in Turkey after contracting COVID-19.
Polls for over 400,000 voters in the constituency opened at 8 am on Tuesday using Electronic Voting Machine or EVMs, and will continue until 4 pm without a break.
Nine municipal corporations and four union parishads are also holding polls. In addition, by-elections are underway at ward No. 5 of the Cumilla City Corporation and five wards in municipal corporations.
“The law enforcement agencies are active in the field. We have yet to receive any complaint and hope the polls will end peacefully,” said Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary in the Election Commission.
The Sirajganj seat in Shahjadpur has 420,780 voters and voting is ongoing at 1,198 booths in 160 polling centres, said Returning Officer Md Faridul Islam, the Rajshahi regional election officer.
Those vying for the seat include Merina Jahan, a candidate of the ruling party Awami League, Md Moktar Hossain from the Jatiya Party and independent candidate Md Humayun.
