Road crashes leave four dead in Cumilla

Three people were killed after a bus hit an auto rickshaw on the Cumilla-Noakhali Highway.

The accident took place around 9:15 am on Tuesday at Manoharganj Upazila in Cumilla, said Khorshed Alam, a sub-inspector from Mainamati Highway Police Station.

The dead were identified as Ruhul Amin, 65, his wife Selina Akhter, 45, and Saimuna Akhter, 20, of the same village.

An Ekushey Express bus tried to overtake a Himachal Express bus and rammed the autorickshaw, a local police official said.

Ruhul and Selina died on the spot. Saimuna Akhter died on the way to the hospital.

Autorickshaw driver Khokon Mia was also admitted to a private hospital in Cumilla with injuries, said SI Khorshed Alam.

Police seized the bus and the autorickshaw, but the bus driver is on the run, said SI Alam.

In a separate incident, a microbus driver named Liton Islam, 55, was killed when he was hit by a covered van in the district.

SI Khorshed Alam said Liton was the driver of a microbus belonging to the newspaper transport company Chadni Paribahan.

Early in the morning, his microbus was crushed by a covered van on the west side of the Paduarbazar flyover. He died on the way to the hospital.