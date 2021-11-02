Road crashes leave four dead in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2021 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 04:38 PM BdST
Four people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Cumilla.
Three people were killed after a bus hit an auto rickshaw on the Cumilla-Noakhali Highway.
The accident took place around 9:15 am on Tuesday at Manoharganj Upazila in Cumilla, said Khorshed Alam, a sub-inspector from Mainamati Highway Police Station.
The dead were identified as Ruhul Amin, 65, his wife Selina Akhter, 45, and Saimuna Akhter, 20, of the same village.
An Ekushey Express bus tried to overtake a Himachal Express bus and rammed the autorickshaw, a local police official said.
Ruhul and Selina died on the spot. Saimuna Akhter died on the way to the hospital.
Autorickshaw driver Khokon Mia was also admitted to a private hospital in Cumilla with injuries, said SI Khorshed Alam.
Police seized the bus and the autorickshaw, but the bus driver is on the run, said SI Alam.
In a separate incident, a microbus driver named Liton Islam, 55, was killed when he was hit by a covered van in the district.
SI Khorshed Alam said Liton was the driver of a microbus belonging to the newspaper transport company Chadni Paribahan.
Early in the morning, his microbus was crushed by a covered van on the west side of the Paduarbazar flyover. He died on the way to the hospital.
- Voting underway for Sirajganj-6 seat
- Risky shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future
- Man dies in attack after an argument in Dhamrai
- UN officials visit Bhasan Char
- Three drown in Buriganga boat capsize
- Teen attacks uncle, commits suicide over marriage rejection
- BSMMU launches emergency unit
- Dhaka chokes on its traffic troubles
- Voting underway for Sirajganj-6 seat
- Bangladesh's hazardous shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future
- Man dies in attack after an argument in Dhaka’s Dhamrai
- UN officials visit Bhashan Char as part of Rohingya aid effort
- Three drown as boat sinks in the Buriganga River
- Barguna teen attacks uncle, commits suicide after rejection of marriage proposal
Most Read
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- As Bangladesh gets warmer, climate experts paint a grim outlook
- 'Refugees' in their own country: Storms, floods drive them from coastal areas to cities
- Hasina urges rich nations to set and implement ambitious climate goals at COP26
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- UN officials visit Bhashan Char as part of Rohingya aid effort
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh