Three drown as boat sinks in the Buriganga River
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2021 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2021 03:57 PM BdST
A woman and two children have drowned after a boat hit by a cargo vessel on the Buriganga River capsized.
The accident occurred in Buriganga’s Panghat area on Monday, said Abdus Sobhan, a sub-inspector of river police.
The dead have been identified as Rekha, 29, her daughter Sanjida, 9, and her nephew Shafiqul, 7. Shital, 27, the mother of Shafiqul and sister of Rekha, has remained missing since the accident.
“The boat was heading to Keraniganj from Panghat with 10 passengers around 9:45 am. It capsized after being hit by a Kholamora-bound bulkhead ship, leaving two women and two children missing in the river. The rest of the passengers swam ashore.”
The victims were all members of the same family and had been living in Keraniganj’s Kholamora.
A group of Fire Service divers launched a rescue operation. The divers are trying to locate the missing passenger, Fire Service Control Room Officer Lima Khanam said.
Police have seized the cargo ship following the incident.
