Man dies in attack after an argument in Dhaka’s Dhamrai

The dead man was identified as Sihan Hossain, 21, a local from the upazila.

Dhamrai Police chief Atiqur Rahman said Sihan and another man named Alamgir Hossain got into an argument with several people from a nearby village at an abandoned house in the Jadavpur area of the upazila over drug use and previous hostilities between the two parties.

At one point the group attacked Sihan and Alamgir. Sihan was taken to Dhaka's Pongu Hospital and died on Monday morning while receiving treatment.

The police official said the injured Alamgir is being treated at the same hospital.

The families of the victims claim the attack was due to a dispute over the upcoming union council election, said Atiqur Rahman.

Police are investigating the incident, he added.

The family of the deceased is preparing to file a case at Dhamrai Police Station.

The names of the assailants were not disclosed.

Senior police officials have visited the scene of the incident. However, the police have yet to make any arrests.