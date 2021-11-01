BSMMU launches emergency department

The university has not had an emergency department since its founding.

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, the vice-chancellor at the university, inaugurated the new 100-bed department on Monday.

“Patients from all departments can receive emergency services from the unit now on. A roster will be made to facilitate patients from the 56 departments in our hospital,” the VC said.

The VC said that the unit will not accept patients over its capacity, but they can admit some temporarily if already admitted patients can be shifted for treatment to other medical units at the hospital within 24 hours.

“Three beds have been reserved for patients who will be admitted with strokes. They will be able to receive swift treatment here.”

A number of tests can also be conducted at the emergency department, VC Dr Sharfuddin said,

“The emergency services of every department can be provided here. We have about 2,000 doctors, nurses and technologists. The unit has labs. CT scans and MRIs can be done. Meaning all services can be received from a single place. We think that it will greatly reduce the hassles faced by patients.”

Asked whether the hospital planned to increase the number of beds, Dr Sharfuddin said, “If we can find more space at the Betar Bhaban, the number of beds can be increased in future.”