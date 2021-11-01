Barguna teen attacks uncle, commits suicide after rejection of marriage proposal
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2021 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2021 02:46 PM BdST
Police say a teenage boy has committed suicide in Barguna’s Taltali Upazila after attacking his uncle over a rejected marriage proposal.
The 18-year-old’s body was discovered hanging from a tree next to his uncle’s residence at Barguna on Sunday night.
Faruk Hossain, a member of the Burirchar Union Parishad, said the boy stabbed his maternal uncle on the evening of Oct 26 after the family refused to allow him to marry his uncle’s sister-in-law.
The boy then fled to his father's cousin's house in the West Gabtali area, he said.
“Last night relatives saw him hanging from a tree next to the house and informed the police.”
“His family believes he was ashamed at the rejection of his marriage proposal and was worried over the consequences of the attack on his uncle.”
Police recovered the body and have sent it to the morgue for an autopsy, said Taltoli Police Station OC Kamruzzaman. He said that an unnatural death case has been registered over the incident.
- Teen attacks uncle, commits suicide over marriage rejection
- BSMMU launches emergency unit
- Dhaka chokes on its traffic troubles
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- 6 health officials quizzed over missing documents
- Cricketer Nasir, Tamima get bail
- Hasina leaves for Glasgow to join COP26
- 166 new virus cases, lowest daily count in one and a half years
- Barguna teen attacks uncle, commits suicide after rejection of marriage proposal
- BSMMU launches emergency department
- Roadwork leaves Dhaka city choking on its notorious traffic jam
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- CID questions 6 health officials over missing documents
- Cricketer Nasir, Tamima get bail in case over ‘illicit marriage’
Most Read
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Cricketer Nasir, Tamima get bail in case over ‘illicit marriage’
- As vaccine protection wanes, some countries are rolling out booster doses. What is Bangladesh’s plan?
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths, 211 cases in a day
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Roadwork leaves Dhaka city choking on its notorious traffic jam
- Taliban's reclusive supreme leader appears, belying rumours of his death
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway