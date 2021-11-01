Barguna teen attacks uncle, commits suicide after rejection of marriage proposal

The 18-year-old’s body was discovered hanging from a tree next to his uncle’s residence at Barguna on Sunday night.

Faruk Hossain, a member of the Burirchar Union Parishad, said the boy stabbed his maternal uncle on the evening of Oct 26 after the family refused to allow him to marry his uncle’s sister-in-law.

The boy then fled to his father's cousin's house in the West Gabtali area, he said.

“Last night relatives saw him hanging from a tree next to the house and informed the police.”

“His family believes he was ashamed at the rejection of his marriage proposal and was worried over the consequences of the attack on his uncle.”

Police recovered the body and have sent it to the morgue for an autopsy, said Taltoli Police Station OC Kamruzzaman. He said that an unnatural death case has been registered over the incident.