Cricketer Nasir, Tamima get bail in case over ‘illicit marriage’
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2021 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2021 12:37 PM BdST
Cricketer Nasir Hossain, Tamima Sultana and her mother Sumi Akter have turned themselves in to a Dhaka court and received bail in a case over marrying illegally before a previous marriage was officially ended.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim Das accepted the bail petition on Sunday and set a Tk 10,000 bond.
On Sept 30, the judge had issued a summons against the three suspects after the Police Bureau of Investigation, or PBI, submitted a chargesheet in the case filed by Tamima’s first husband Rakib Hasan.
Kazi Nojibullah Hiru petitioned for the bail on behalf of the three suspects, while Israt Hassan opposed the motion.
According to the PBI investigation, Tamima married Nasir before she was “properly separated" from Rakib.
What the couple said at a press conference about the divorce did not match the 'truth', the investigating agency said, adding that the divorce papers which were presented as ‘proof’ were forged.
The issue came to a head after Rakib filed a case in February, challenging his wife’s second marriage.
Mizanur Rahman, the PBI's investigating officer in the case, filed charges against Nasir, Tamima and her mother Sumi Akter in the case filed by Rakib.
Tamima was accused of marrying the cricketer without a divorce from her first husband. Nasir has been charged with ‘seducing another man’s wife’, ‘adultery’ and defaming Tamima’s ex-husband.
According to the case dossier, Rakib and Tamima got married in 2011 and they have an eight-year-old daughter.
Tamima works for a foreign airline as a member of its cabin crew. She was stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus lockdown last year while on duty.
Rakib said he came to know about Nasir and Tamima’s marriage through wedding photos on social media.
Rakib complained that Tamima married another person while already being in a marital relationship, which is ‘illegal’.
The case was filed under the Penal Code, which has provisions of a maximum jail term of seven years and fines if proven.
