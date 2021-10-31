CID questions 6 health officials over missing documents
The police have interrogated six officials at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department or CID over possible ties to a missing file containing 17 documents from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The officers were brought in for questioning following an inspection of the health ministry by the investigation team on Sunday, said Azad Rahman, additional police superintendent (public relations) of CID.
Declining to reveal any names, he said, “Those who used to look after the files at the branch are being quizzed. A general diary was filed over the incident, so we are basically asking them how the files could have gone missing.”
Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Deputy Secretary Nadira Haider lodged the GD with Shahbagh police on Thursday. The following day, Md Ali Noor, secretary to the division, formed a probe committee to look into the matter.
On Sunday, CID’s forensic division visited the branch of the health ministry.
Citing the GD, Shahbagh OC Moudud Howlader said Joseph Sarder and “Ayesha”, computer operators at the medical education division’s procurement section, left the file containing the documents in a cabinet after work on Wednesday.
After the file went missing on Thursday, Shahbagh police also scanned the scene on Sunday, Moudud said.
Md Shah Alam, deputy secretary of the division’s administration section, who is leading the investigation team, said, “The committee is trying to unravel the mystery. This is a very sensitive matter. The law enforcement agency is doing their work and we are doing ours.”
